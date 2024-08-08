Daily roundup: Who is Tan Su Shan, DBS's incoming CEO - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Who is Tan Su Shan, DBS's incoming CEO?

Singapore's DBS Group has appointed Tan Su Shan, currently its institutional banking group head, as CEO from March, replacing Piyush Gupta, who has led Southeast Asia's biggest bank for 14 years... » READ MORE

2. Teens run cafe in school supporting needy kids, Chan Chun Sing asks 'You're charging friendship prices?'

When Education Minister Chan Chun Sing visited Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) recently, he dished out a lesson on economics to several students who run a cafe there... » READ MORE

3. Lotus launches its first-ever electric 4-door saloon, the Emeya

British sports car brand Lotus has launched its first-ever electric four-door saloon model in Singapore, the Emeya. The move marks the next step of transformation for the brand, which aims to reinvent itself as an all-electric luxury carmaker... » READ MORE

4. 'You came all the way here for nothing but pain': BTS' Jungkook and Jimin laugh through troubles in new travel show

They named the show Are You Sure?! but Smile Through The Pain seemed more fitting at times... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com