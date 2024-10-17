Daily roundup: Who would Richie Koh and Carrie Wong revive as AI holograms? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Who would Richie Koh and Carrie Wong revive as AI holograms?

Given a choice, would you bring a loved one back from the dead through an AI hologram?

It's a heavy question to ponder over and one we posed to local actors Carrie Wong and Richie Koh who co-star in Coded Love, an upcoming Chinese drama whose premise is built on this central question: How far can technology truly go to remedy human lives?... » READ MORE

2. 'It's so absurd, it didn't happen', says defence to Raeesah Khan: 5 things from day 3 of Pritam Singh's trial

The third day of Pritam Singh's trial has ended, with former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan once again facing hours of cross-examination by Singh's legal team.

Khan answered more questions on Wednesday (Oct 16) about whether Singh had encouraged her to keep up with the lie she had made in parliament about a sexual assault case... » READ MORE

3. Income-Allianz deal: MPs clash over Insurance Act amendment in 4-hour debate

The Insurance Act was amended after Parliament passed a Bill on Wednesday (Oct 16).

The new amendment requires the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to seek the approval of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) for applications related to insurers that are co-operative societies (co-ops) or are linked to co-ops... » READ MORE

4. Disney Adventure cruise to set sail from Dec 15, 2025; get ready for longest rollercoaster at sea

When it was announced earlier this year that the Disney Adventure cruise would soon be coming to Singapore, local Disney fans were thrilled.

And now we finally know when the first sailing date will be — Dec 15, 2025 from Marina Bay Cruise Centre... » READ MORE

