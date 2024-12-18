Daily roundup: Winner's Mino and Park Ju-hyun reportedly dating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Winner's Mino and Park Ju-hyun reportedly dating

They met on the set of the 2022 film Seoul Vibe.

According to South Korean media Newsen today (Dec 18), Song Min-ho - also known as Mino in the K-pop boy band Winner - and actress Park Ju-hyun are dating... » READ MORE

2. Grab your grub: $4.90 mealworm snack lands at Sheng Siong, joining Singapore's insect-food scene

Insects as food have long been seen as something outside the norm — it's often classified as exotic cuisine, novelty items or the stuff of dare challenges.

But now, companies like Insect Food are changing that narrative as their new mealworm snack landed on Sheng Siong's shelves last Friday (Dec 13) — alongside your usual picks like potato chips and popcorn... » READ MORE

3. Order and dash? Vendor claims $400 worth of durians stolen in scam

A durian shop owner wants to warn others after falling victim to a purported scam whereby a customer ordered $400 worth of durians but did not pay... » READ MORE

4. Sean Lau reveals how having tuberculosis at age 15 led him to acting career

In life, sometimes when one door closes, another opens for you.

For veteran Hong Kong actor Sean Lau, losing the opportunity to study abroad in his youth changed the course of his life... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com