Daily roundup: Witnesses blame woman in China who lost leg after getting trapped in escalator - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/Pear Video
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault

An elderly woman lost her left leg in yet another escalator accident in China after half her body appeared to be 'swallowed' by the machinery... » READ MORE

2. Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement

PHOTO: VIU

The actors are said to own assets worth a combined $130 million, with each holding title deeds to several high-end properties in Seoul... » READ MORE

3. Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price

PHOTO: Facebook/Ghostbuster 玉皇玄学

Anderson Lim clasped his hands tightly in a praying position as a spirit medium paced back and forth in front of him... » READ MORE

4. White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36

PHOTO: Screengrab

No police officer was in sight as dozens of men, who witnesses suggested were triad gangsters, stormed into Yuen Long MTR station at around midnight by forcing open closed entrances... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup Hong Kong protests South Korea celebrities Divorces china Accidents Ghosts
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend&#039;s niece
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn&#039;t know the price
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn't know the price
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more

LIFESTYLE

Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Man U lacking leaders: Ex-captain Bryan Robson
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years

SERVICES