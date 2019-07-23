Daily roundup: Witnesses blame woman in China who lost leg after getting trapped in escalator - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault

An elderly woman lost her left leg in yet another escalator accident in China after half her body appeared to be 'swallowed' by the machinery... » READ MORE

2. Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement

PHOTO: VIU

The actors are said to own assets worth a combined $130 million, with each holding title deeds to several high-end properties in Seoul... » READ MORE

3. Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price

PHOTO: Facebook/Ghostbuster 玉皇玄学

Anderson Lim clasped his hands tightly in a praying position as a spirit medium paced back and forth in front of him... » READ MORE

4. White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36

PHOTO: Screengrab

No police officer was in sight as dozens of men, who witnesses suggested were triad gangsters, stormed into Yuen Long MTR station at around midnight by forcing open closed entrances... » READ MORE