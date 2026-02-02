Daily roundup: Woman, 48, falls into water at Woodlands Waterfront Park, rescued by restaurant staff — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman, 48, falls into water at Woodlands Waterfront Park, rescued by restaurant staff

A 48-year-old woman was rescued by an employee of a nearby restaurant at Woodlands Waterfront after falling into the waters at the seaside park on Thursday (Jan 29).

A restaurant employee at Rasa Istimewa Restaurant, who wished to be known only as Sagar, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that he had arrived at the restaurant at 11.35am on his bicycle when he suddenly heard a scream.... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian man, 36, charged over impersonation scam revisits crime scene

A 36-year-old Malaysian man who was allegedly involved in several cases of Government Official Impersonation Scams (GOIS) was taken back to the crime scene on Monday (Feb 2)... » READ MORE

3. Joanne Peh knocked down by snowboarder in China while skiing, suffers severe knee injury

Accidents are matters no one ever wants to hear of, much less experience themselves. It's even more unnerving when it happens overseas.

Local actress-host Joanne Peh took to Instagram Stories on Jan 28 to document her ordeal: "Managed to get some good-quality skiing in until [I got] hit on the slopes, and my knee said, 'That's all for this season.'"... » READ MORE

4. Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo top destinations booked by Singaporeans for CNY period

It seems that Singaporeans are birds of a feather, flocking to similar destinations during this festive season.

According to data by travel booking platform Trip.com, many travellers from Singapore are opting to visit regional cities, with Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Tokyo snatching up the top three spots... » READ MORE

