Daily roundup: Woman called 'embarrassing' for using CDC vouchers on date — and other top stories today

1. Woman called 'embarrassing' for using CDC vouchers on date, sparks online debate

A woman was recently accused of being "embarrassing" after she used her CDC vouchers to pay for a $100 meal during a date — prompting fresh debate over the intended use of the government-issued vouchers... » READ MORE

2. 'It is unbearable': Choa Chu Kang residents frustrated over neighbour feeding birds despite repeated reminders

Several residents at Choa Chu Kang are at their wits' end over a neighbour who repeatedly feeds birds on the HDB corridor railings.

This is despite multiple reminders by these residents not to do so... » READ MORE

3. Loan shark allegedly razes 3 houses, vehicles in Penang but victim claims wrong address

He did not owe debts to moneylenders, but still found himself a victim of their harassment.

Three houses and nine vehicles in Penang were recently destroyed in a blaze believed to be the alleged work of a loan shark... » READ MORE

4. Care for some pig-intestine coffee? China cafe's unusual brew goes viral

Would you try coffee flavoured with... pig's intestines?

A cup of java by the name of "pig's intestines coffee" might turn the stomachs of most people, but it has recently gone viral on the internet, becoming the signature crowd-puller at one cafe in China... » READ MORE

