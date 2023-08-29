Daily roundup: Woman in China gives birth in lift, dumps newborn in rubbish bin — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman in China gives birth in lift, dumps newborn in rubbish bin

Moments after giving birth in a lift, a woman in China abandoned her baby in a rubbish bin.

The woman was on holiday in Chongqing when she gave birth in a residential building, The Global Times reported on Saturday (Aug 26)... » READ MORE

2. 'You've written 2 compos about your mother, it's time to move on': Benjamin Kheng recalls harsh message from teacher 1 year after mum's death

Imagine grief as a box in the room of your mind.

When something tragic occurs, you can expect the box to be front and centre. As time passes, perhaps you can put the box on a shelf — and it won't take up the entire room — but you can never really get rid of it... » READ MORE

3. Couple spend only $52 to get married, use $1.20 Super Ring for ceremony

Registering your marriage can be an expensive affair, especially since for most of us, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience we'd want to splurge on.

But one couple refused to do so and instead had a more wallet-friendly ceremony that in total cost just $52... » READ MORE

4. Police arrest teacher filmed ill-treating children at Woodlands pre-school

The police arrested a 33-year-old woman on Tuesday (Aug 29) for her suspected involvement in a case of ill treatment of children.

The police said they received a report on Monday afternoon regarding videos circulating online showing a pre-school teacher allegedly abusing young children... » READ MORE

