Daily roundup: Woman creates her own personal space on train with a hula hoop - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Stomp
Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman creates her own personal space on train - with a hula hoop

Hate rubbing shoulders with strangers on a train? A female commuter that Stomp contributor Lee came across on Thursday morning (July 25) had an unusual solution... » READ MORE

2. You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

Recently, I went to the salon with my mum, and our hairstylist commented that her hair is softer than mine even though our hair went through the same bleaching and dyeing process... » READ MORE

3. 'Eh sial lah what I do I just came': Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff

PHOTO: Screengrabs

In case you haven’t kept up with local viral happenings, a (highly amusing) argument erupted at Bishan Park last Saturday (July 20) between a GrabFood delivery rider and an elder pedestrian... » READ MORE

4. Stephen Chow secretly married? Here's what ex-flame Karen Mok said

PHOTO: Instagram/Karen Mok, Weibo

Another day, another rumour. Despite being immensely private, director-actor Stephen Chow has been the subject of many rumours, especially when it comes to his love life... » READ MORE

