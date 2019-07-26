Daily roundup: Woman creates her own personal space on train with a hula hoop - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Woman creates her own personal space on train - with a hula hoop

Hate rubbing shoulders with strangers on a train? A female commuter that Stomp contributor Lee came across on Thursday morning (July 25) had an unusual solution...

2. You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

Recently, I went to the salon with my mum, and our hairstylist commented that her hair is softer than mine even though our hair went through the same bleaching and dyeing process...

3. 'Eh sial lah what I do I just came': Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff

PHOTO: Screengrabs

In case you haven't kept up with local viral happenings, a (highly amusing) argument erupted at Bishan Park last Saturday (July 20) between a GrabFood delivery rider and an elder pedestrian...

4. Stephen Chow secretly married? Here's what ex-flame Karen Mok said

PHOTO: Instagram/Karen Mok, Weibo

Another day, another rumour. Despite being immensely private, director-actor Stephen Chow has been the subject of many rumours, especially when it comes to his love life...