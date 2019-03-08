Daily roundup: Woman escapes five days of abuse, rape - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman escapes five-day hell after being kidnapped, repeatedly raped, abused

A 25-year-old woman was abducted, locked up in a house and raped repeatedly over a few days at a house in Jalan Laksamana in Teluk Intan, about 95km from here...» READ MORE

2. Union Casket boss fined and penalised more than $250,000 for evading taxes

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

A funerals business boss has been caught for tax evasion in the first such case here... » READ MORE

3. Urban farmers frustrated with people taking their produce from Choa Chu Kang garden

Photos: Stomp

A group of local gardeners have had the last straw with passers-by taking and eating produce grown in an allotment garden at Choa Chu Kang Park... » READ MORE

4. What Chinese women really want when it comes to children

Photo: Handout

As China prepares to mark International Women's Day on Friday, Meng Fangyu in Handan, in the northern province of Hebei, wonders if she should celebrate or spend her time planning the family's budget as they wait for the arrival of a second child... » READ MORE