Daily roundup: Woman in India stabs husband after he refused to take her to Singapore — and other top stories today

1. Woman in India stabs husband after he refused to take her to Singapore

Police in India arrested a 52-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her husband for refusing to take her to Singapore.

The incident took place on Jan 6 in the city of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state, and arose after a marital dispute involving her standards of housekeeping, reported The Times of India on Jan 9.

2. Woman wins over $1m after hitting jackpot on MBS casino slot machine

Winner winner chicken dinner.

One woman became an instant millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine at the Marina Bay Sands casino on Sunday (Jan 7).

3. University student gives house tour of condo with $8,500 rent, sparks online discussion

While many students get by with dorm accommodation in Singapore, this foreign student has been living it up at a swanky condo with a heady rental price of some $8,500 a month.

Douyin user Aimee revealed the price of her 2,000 sq ft rental home in a Douyin home tour in October, saying how it costs only $8,500 per month.

4. 'There is indeed a bit of favouritism': Stefanie Sun's sister claims parents side with the daughter with power

Two days after declaring that she is cutting ties with a sibling, Stefanie Sun's younger sister Sng Ee-mei revealed that their parents have a preference for a certain sister.

In a Weibo post yesterday (Jan 7), the 40-year-old wrote: "I saw some posts on Xiaohongshu which said that my behaviour is a result of my parents' favouritism.

