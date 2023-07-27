Daily roundup: Woman steals $5.6m in crypto, buys penthouse, new car and Louis Vuitton goods - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Spending spree: Woman steals $5.6m in crypto, buys penthouse, new car and Louis Vuitton goods

A woman who handled the payroll for a cryptocurrency exchange stole US$4.2 million (S$5.6 million) worth of crypto, then went on a spending spree, including buying a $3.7 million freehold penthouse after cancelling her Build-To-Order flat... » READ MORE

2. Tourist sneaks Musang King into Sentosa hotel room, gets letter warning of $500 fine

Spending a night with this 'King' nearly cost one woman $500 after she sneaked 'him' into her room.

A Chinese tourist received a warning letter from W Singapore after she consumed Musang King durians in her hotel room... » READ MORE

3. 'I trusted you': Former actor blasts car rental 'hooligan' after he's accused of defaulting on payments

Renting a car without making full payments and even wrapping it in a different colour — that's what this former actor has been accused of doing by the company he rented the vehicle from... » READ MORE

4. 'His kukubird is out': Mum calls police after son spots man exposing himself

They say birds of a feather flock together.

But several birds' 'modesty' were 'insulted' after a man exposed his genitals to them... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com