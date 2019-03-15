Daily roundup: Woman wearing crop top told by flight staff to 'cover up' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Female passenger wearing crop top told by flight staff to 'cover up'
It was either cover up or get out. Those were Emily O'Connor's only two choices when she boarded a Thomas Cook flight from Birmingham, England to Tenerife, Spain and it left her "shaking and upset"...» READ MORE
2. 'I saw dead people everywhere': Witnesses describe horror of Christchurch mosque attacks
Witnesses told of the horror at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch as a gunman burst in shooting at worshippers, mowing them down with automatic weapons fire. It was one of two mosques targeted in the city...» READ MORE
3. Tourist snaps at Chinese-Singaporean guy who 'can't speak Mandarin'
In a viral Twitter thread posted on Tuesday (March 12), 22-year-old Singaporean Timothy Bon shared his story of being told off by a tourist from China after she approached him for directions...» READ MORE
4. Doctor almost dies after being hit by a taxi, cabby arrested
It was a route the couple had taken hundreds of times. But early last Sunday (March 10), just 10 minutes into their ride, a taxi hit Dr Lynette Ngo from behind, shattering half her helmet and leaving her with devastating injuries...» READ MORE