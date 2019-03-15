Daily roundup: Woman wearing crop top told by flight staff to 'cover up' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Female passenger wearing crop top told by flight staff to 'cover up'

It was either cover up or get out. Those were Emily O'Connor's only two choices when she boarded a Thomas Cook flight from Birmingham, England to Tenerife, Spain and it left her "shaking and upset"...» READ MORE

2. 'I saw dead people everywhere': Witnesses describe horror of Christchurch mosque attacks

Photo: AFP

Witnesses told of the horror at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch as a gunman burst in shooting at worshippers, mowing them down with automatic weapons fire. It was one of two mosques targeted in the city...» READ MORE

3. Tourist snaps at Chinese-Singaporean guy who 'can't speak Mandarin'

Photo: Instagram/Timothy Bon

In a viral Twitter thread posted on Tuesday (March 12), 22-year-old Singaporean Timothy Bon shared his story of being told off by a tourist from China after she approached him for directions...» READ MORE

4. Doctor almost dies after being hit by a taxi, cabby arrested

Photo: The New Paper

It was a route the couple had taken hundreds of times. But early last Sunday (March 10), just 10 minutes into their ride, a taxi hit Dr Lynette Ngo from behind, shattering half her helmet and leaving her with devastating injuries...» READ MORE