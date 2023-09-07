Daily roundup: Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap resumes duties after hospitalisation leave — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap resumes duties after hospitalisation leave

Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap resumed his duties on Wednesday (Sept 6), following six weeks of hospitalisation leave.

The Worker's Party (WP) vice-chairman was seen serving residents at a meet-the-people session in the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC... » READ MORE

2. Japanese-Singaporean couple spend $20k to open authentic tonkatsu stall, build kitchen with secondhand equipment from Carousell

Many Singaporeans love all things Japan, so it's unsurprising that there are a plethora of Japanese eateries and supermarkets dotted around our tiny island.

Despite this, some Japanese nationals living here still struggle to find affordable, authentic food similar to what they can get at home... » READ MORE

3. Mark Lee's daughter posts emotional tribute to him, calling him 'a dad, an older brother and a best friend' to her

"Behind every girl who has high standards is a dad who never says no to her."

That's what TikTok user Caluvsgyu shared in a photo slideshow on Monday (Sept 4)... » READ MORE

4. Heading to JB next Chinese New Year? Travellers snap up train tickets within 1 day

Going, going, gone.

Malaysians in Singapore who are intending to take the train home to celebrate the Chinese New Year may soon have to find an alternative route... » READ MORE

