Daily roundup: World Aquatics event at Sentosa postponed over poor water quality — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Exceeding acceptable thresholds': World Aquatics event at Sentosa postponed over poor water quality

The World Aquatics Championships women's open water 10km race at Sentosa has been postponed as water quality failed to meet "acceptable thresholds", according to a statement by the organisers on Tuesday (July 15)... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian watch brand pays tribute to king of fruits with durian-inspired timepiece

Looking to stand out this durian season? Wearing the Hexmariner 39 Durian on your wrist might just do the trick... » READ MORE

3. 'To a lifetime of side quests together': Chen Xi marries non-celeb Japanese girlfriend

What better way to get through life's side quests than with your Player 2 Yesterday (July 14), local actor Chen Xi announced on Instagram that he has tied the knot with his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend, nicknamed Mimi... » READ MORE

4. Knife attack at Kallang Wave Mall: Man to be charged with attempted murder of woman

A 26-year-old man will be charged with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman in court on Tuesday (July 15), said the police... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com