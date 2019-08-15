Daily roundup: Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less) - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)

HDB flats are sort of like Kinder Surprise eggs - we all know how they look like on the outside, but on the inside? It's completely different for each house... » READ MORE

2. Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears

Photo: Twitter/rubi0921

While otakus have slowly but steadily been shedding their misunderstood stereotype of being creepy geeks, it only takes one black sheep to tarnish the image of the whole flock... » READ MORE

3. Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks

Photo: Instagram/simuliu

As Marvel's newest leading man and the star of Hollywood's first Asian-led superhero film, Simu Liu's looks have now been picked apart mercilessly by netizens... » READ MORE

4. Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online

Photo: Pixabay

The police are investigating a series of sex videos that began circulating online last month... » READ MORE