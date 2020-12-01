Daily roundup: This YouTuber is livestreaming his entire 14-day quarantine in Carlton Hotel Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This YouTuber is livestreaming his entire 14-day quarantine in Carlton Hotel Singapore

A travel YouTuber turned his predicament of mandated quarantine upon arriving back in Singapore into content: a continuous live stream of his time serving his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at Carlton Hotel... » READ MORE

2. No joke: 42 Foodpanda riders appear with same order outside 7-year-old's house

PHOTO: Facebook/Dann Kayne Suarez

A terribly slow internet connection and a glitchy app is nothing short of a recipe for disaster. Just ask this seven-year-old girl in the Philippines... » READ MORE

3. Quarantining with cockroaches: SHN residents at 5-star hotels complain of 'hotel-wide' infestations

PHOTO: Facebook Screengrabs

The sight of a single cockroach is enough to make most people's skin crawl. Now imagine being stuck in a room with a horde of them for 14 days... » READ MORE

4. Why is stacking of $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers not allowed? STB explains

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The decision to prevent the stacking of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers was made so that the tourism vouchers could benefit more businesses, said the Singapore Tourism Board ... » READ MORE