Daily roundup: This YouTuber is livestreaming his entire 14-day quarantine in Carlton Hotel Singapore - and other top stories today

1. This YouTuber is livestreaming his entire 14-day quarantine in Carlton Hotel Singapore
A travel YouTuber turned his predicament of mandated quarantine upon arriving back in Singapore into content: a continuous live stream of his time serving his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at Carlton Hotel... » READ MORE
2. No joke: 42 Foodpanda riders appear with same order outside 7-year-old's house
PHOTO: Facebook/Dann Kayne Suarez
A terribly slow internet connection and a glitchy app is nothing short of a recipe for disaster. Just ask this seven-year-old girl in the Philippines... » READ MORE
3. Quarantining with cockroaches: SHN residents at 5-star hotels complain of 'hotel-wide' infestations
PHOTO: Facebook Screengrabs
The sight of a single cockroach is enough to make most people's skin crawl. Now imagine being stuck in a room with a horde of them for 14 days... » READ MORE
4. Why is stacking of $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers not allowed? STB explains
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The decision to prevent the stacking of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers was made so that the tourism vouchers could benefit more businesses, said the Singapore Tourism Board ... » READ MORE