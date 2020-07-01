Daily roundup: Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth - and other top stories today

Zhang Ziyi (left) and hubby Wang Feng (right) with their newborn.
PHOTO: Weibo/章子怡
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth

"Breast engorgement is the cruelest form of 'torture' for mothers who insist on breastfeeding!" she wrote... » READ MORE

2. A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Virgin Voyages

If the reason you've been avoiding cruise vacations is because of the impression that it's "for old people" or you just have an aversion to kids, Virgin Voyages could be the game-changer that'll make you do a 180... » READ MORE

3. PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

He reacted to a TODAY article about him (though it was originally published by Malay Mail) and sought to expand on the statements he made about Malaysian and Singaporean fans... » READ MORE

4. 'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles

PHOTO: AsiaOne

To get used to his unusual role in the new Channel 8 drama Happy Prince, local actor Romeo Tan inadvertently got family and friends worried about his health... » READ MORE

