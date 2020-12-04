Daily roundup: Zoom, Pokemon Go, and other top Apple apps share the big trends they see in 2021 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Zoom, Pokemon Go, and other top Apple apps share the big trends they see in 2021

Apple has released its Best of 2020 App Store winners, and many of them should be familiar names to people who’ve relied more on their personal devices for work and play during the Covid-19 outbreak... » READ MORE

2. Watch your step: Hikers nearly step on king cobra at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve thinking it was 'fallen branch'

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor Sanchindra was hiking with his wife at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve when they spotted what they believed was a fallen branch... » READ MORE

3. The kiasu Singaporean’s guide to maximising your $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

PHOTO: One Farrer Hotel, The Straits Times file

It's time for a Singapoliday with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers. Starting Dec 1, if you are a Singaporean aged 18 and above, you would be eligible for $100 worth of vouchers to spend on tourist attractions, hotels and tours... » READ MORE

4. Funeral director, 38, charged with culpable homicide of ex-boyfriend

PHOTO: Facebook/Alverna Cher

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, who appeared in court via video-link, faces a charge for culpable homicide not amounting to murder... » READ MORE