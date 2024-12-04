Defendant in shock Italian femicide case sentenced to life

ROME — A man who confessed to killing his former girlfriend last year, in a notorious femicide case that shocked Italy and triggered a national debate on violence against women, was on Tuesday (Dec 3) found guilty and sentenced to life.

A court in Venice issued the ruling, which can be appealed.

The body of Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old university student from near Venice, was found dumped near a lake, with multiple stab wounds, in November 2023. She had been missing for a week after going out with her former partner Filippo Turetta.

Turetta, who had fled by car to Germany, confessed to the murder after his arrest and extradition to Italy. The prosecution had asked for a life sentence for the 22-year-old man, while the defence admitted his guilt but pleaded for a more lenient ruling.

In the wake of the murder, Cecchettin's father Gino and older sister Elena have become public figures as campaigners against gender violence, and rallies and protests have been held in the slain student's honour.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Gino Cecchettin said he respected the verdict, but said it offered no consolation or vindication for the loss of his daughter.

"I think you don't fight against gender violence with jail sentences, but with prevention," he said.

"I accept the verdict, but as soon as it came I realised that us being all here means that we have all lost a battle," he added.

As of Dec 1, 101 women have been killed this year in Italy, including 53 by a partner or former partner, the interior ministry said. This compares with 112 women killed in the same period of 2023, including 67 by a partner or ex-partner.

