Defiant Caribbean leaders dismiss trafficking accusations as US targets Cuba's doctor diplomacy

Caribbean leaders this week rejected US accusations of Cuban labour exploitation after the United States announced it will restrict the visas of officials tied to a Cuban government programme that sends medics abroad.

The US announced the measure late last month, arguing that the labour export programmes run by Cuba's government, which include many medics, "enrich the Cuban regime." It further argued that those involved are complicit in the "exploitation and forced labour of Cuban workers."

Cuba's leaders, however, reject the US stance as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's "personal agenda... based on falsehoods" and said the measure could affect millions of healthcare beneficiaries.

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants who fled the island to Florida, where President Donald Trump's top diplomat would later win a Senate seat.

Since Cuba's 1959 revolution, its medics have been dispatched to countries around the world, treating diseases that wreak havoc on poor countries, from cholera in Haiti to Ebola in West Africa. The programme is also a key source of hard cash as the island nation endures its latest deep economic crisis.

Cuba says a decades-long US embargo, opposed by the vast majority of the United Nations, is the key driver of the crisis.

"Out of the blue now, we have been called human traffickers because we hire technical people who we pay top dollar," said Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley at a hospital event.

Rowley added that he was prepared to lose his US visa.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves noted at least 60 people in the small island nation are on a Cuban-run haemodialysis programme used to treat kidney failure.

"If the Cubans are not there, we may not be able to run the service," he said, adding Cuban personnel are paid the same as locals. "I will prefer to lose my visa than to have 60 poor and working people die."

Last week, Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith told reporters that her government views Cuban medics as important.

"Their presence here is of importance to our healthcare system," she said, pointing to 400 doctors, nurses and medical technicians currently working in the country.

In a social media post, Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell also vouched for the programme, saying his government "follows all international best practises in the recruitment of labour."

