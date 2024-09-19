Devices used in Lebanon detonations were never in Hungary, government says

BUDAPEST — The pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were never in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 18).



Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo said on Wednesday the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting, adding it had only licenced its brand to the company and was not involved in the production of the devices.



Reuters calls and emails to BAC on Wednesday were not answered.



"Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Facebook.



"It has one head of operations in Hungary on its listed address and the devices referenced have never been to Hungary."



Hungarian national security authorities would co-operate with all involved international partner services and partner organisations in further investigations, Kovacs said, adding the issue did not represent a national security risk to Hungary.

