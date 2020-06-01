Diver killed in Australia shark attack

SYDNEY - A man has been mauled to death by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia's south-western coast, officials said on Sunday (Jan 5).

The man was attacked at Cull Island near the town of Esperance in Western Australia state, the state's primary industries department said in a statement.

"A man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark," the department said.

Surf Life Saving Western Australia said the man was believed to be a diver.

The fatal attack, the first in Australia this year, is the second in the area in less than three years.