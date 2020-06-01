Diver killed in Australia shark attack

A diver was mauled to death in what is believed to be an attack by a great white shark at Cull Island, on Jan 5, 2020.
PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP

SYDNEY - A man has been mauled to death by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia's south-western coast, officials said on Sunday (Jan 5).

The man was attacked at Cull Island near the town of Esperance in Western Australia state, the state's primary industries department said in a statement.

"A man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark," the department said.

Surf Life Saving Western Australia said the man was believed to be a diver.

The fatal attack, the first in Australia this year, is the second in the area in less than three years.

A 17-year-old girl was mauled by a shark in full view of her parents near Wylie Bay in 2017. She lost her leg and was pulled from the water, but died shortly after.

In 2014, a young surfer lost parts of both arms after being attacked by a great white, also off Esperance.

Australia has one of the world's highest incidences of shark attacks, but fatalities remain rare.

There were 27 maulings but no fatalities off Australia last year, according to data from Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

