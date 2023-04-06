Diver Tom Daley becomes dad for 2nd time

Tom Daley has become a father for the second time.

The 28-year-old diver and his husband Dustin Lance Black posted a birth announcement in The Times newspaper, revealing they welcomed Phoenix Rose into the world last week, a brother for five-year-old Robbie.

The announcement read: "Black-Daley on March 28 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose."

The couple hadn't announced they were having another child but Tom previously admitted he'd like siblings for his son, though he acknowledged it wasn't an easy process for same-sex couples.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "It's not quite as easy as a bottle of wine and a good time. A lot of thought has to go into it.

"But absolutely, I'd love more kids."

The Splash star has also explained why he and Lance - who married in 2017 - opted to use a surrogate in the US.

He said: "We looked into it in the UK and in the US. In the UK it's a lot more complicated because surrogates aren't as well protected legally, intended parents aren't protected legally, it's just not safe, there's a lot of hurdles to have to jump over.

"In the US, everything is regulated in a way that keeps everyone safe and in the US the surrogacy process is a lot more streamlined."

Tom and Lance both provided sperm to fertilise their surrogates eggs, but didn't want to know which of them was Robbie's biological father.

Tom told The Times in 2020: "We found an egg donor and we are the sperm donors, we have fertilised half the eggs each.

"We put in a boy embryo and a girl embryo and we don't know whose is whose. The next time we will do it the other way around."