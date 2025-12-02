Dominican Republic's anti-drug deal with US to run through April, president says

SANTO DOMINGO, Dec 1 — Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said on Monday (Dec 1) that a temporary agreement allowing US personnel access to restricted airport areas for counter-narcotics operations will expire in April 2026, clarifying the deal's scope.

The accord is part of a wider, more aggressive US anti-narcotics push in the Caribbean, which US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said he hopes to expand to other nations.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Abinader specified that the deal covers restricted zones at Las Americas International Airport and the San Isidro air base. He stressed the activities are logistical and non-combat, allowing US aircraft to refuel and move equipment in support of regional missions.

The agreement was signed last week during a visit by Hegseth, who described the co-operation as a "model that we hope to expand with other countries."

President Abinader said the deal was an extension of an existing bilateral anti-drug framework dating back to agreements from 1995 and 2003. "This is going to help us a lot, together with the Dominican Navy and with specialised technological information," Abinader said.

The US has significantly ramped up its military presence and operations in the Caribbean in recent months. The push has included lethal strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels which have killed dozens, as part of a broader regional strategy to increase pressure on the government in Venezuela.

[[nid:725422]]