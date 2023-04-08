Donald Trump blames historic indictment on left-wing 'lunatics' and 'perverts'

Donald Trump is blaming his historic indictment on left-wing "lunatics" and "perverts".

The former Apprentice judge, 76, who became the first former US president to face criminal charges when he was indicted on Tuesday (April 4), took to his Truth Social platform a day after he appeared in court to post his latest rant about the case.

He raged on Wednesday night: "As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and arrested for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!"

The post is another defiance of Judge Juan Merchan's warning to Trump on Tuesday when he appeared in a Manhattan court house not to "make statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest".

Trump also used his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to call for the FBI to lose its funding after he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

He said: "Republicans in Congress should defund the FBI until they come to their senses.

"The Democrats have totally weaponised law enforcement and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under-siege elections!"

It is though the charges against the ex-President and current Republican nominee front-runner for the 2024 presidential race are linked to an accusation he passed off as business expenses a US$130,000 (S$172,861) hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, 44, before the 2016 election, which he won.

Stormy says they had a fling in his hotel room in 2006, which Trump denies.

In the 24 hours since the ex-president's arraignment, at which he pleaded not guilty to all charges, the presiding judge in the case and his family have received multiple threats, according to sources.

One official told the LA Times "dozens" of threats have recently been directed at Judge Juan Merchan and his chambers, and Stormy has received a wave of brutal death threats threatening to kill her and her family and torch her home.