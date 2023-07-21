Donald Trump brands US a 'third-world hellhole' run by 'perverts' and 'thugs'

Donald Trump has branded the US a "third world hell-hole" run by "pervert criminals and thugs".

The 77-year-old Republican is running for president again after being voted out of the White House in the 2020 election. He claimed the American dream is "dead" under the leadership of Joe Biden and called on young conservatives to vote for him if they want to live in a "free country".

Speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida, he said: "The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country.

"Millions of illegal aliens have stormed across our borders, it is an invasion, like a military invasion. Our rights and liberties are being torn to shreds.

"Your country is being turned into a third-world hellhole, run by censors, perverts criminals and thugs."

And the former Apprentice star warned "sick, sinister and evil forces" are trying to "destroy" the US in ways that wouldn't have happened if he was still president.

He claimed: "We are in big trouble, today the greatest threat is not for the outside the greatest threat. It is the sick, sinister and evil forces that are trying to destroy our country from within.

[[nid:624804]]

"If you have the right leadership China is not a problem, if you have the right leadership Russia would not be a problem. They would not have done what they did, believe me, they would never have done it.

"Your task, your calling, your historic mission is to liberate America from these communists, racists, Marxists, globalists and warmongers who want to plunder the future of our country."

Trump pledged to "reclaim colleges" and "choke off the money" to universities he feels are leading a "Marxist assault" on "Western civilisation".

He said: "After 50 years of leftist domination in the universities, I will take bold action to reclaim our colleges from the Communist left…anti-American radicals will no longer be given a free hand to dominate our institutions of higher learning.

"The days of subsidising communist indoctrination … are over."

The controversial politician is under investigation for various offences and previously pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, after he was accused of illegally keeping hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate.

But Trump insisted he viewed his indictments as a "great badge of honour".

He said: "Every time the radical left Democrats indict me, I consider it to be a great badge of honour and courage. I am doing it for you. I am being indicted for you. Better me than you and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people."