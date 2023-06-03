Donald Trump compares himself to Mona Lisa in interview

Donald Trump has compared himself to the Mona Lisa in a new TV interview.

The 76-year-old billionaire - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - has likened his appeal to that of the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece, which hangs in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

In an upcoming interview with S4C - which has been seen by the Daily Mirror newspaper - Trump explained: "You have people that go to the Mona Lisa - they love the Mona Lisa and they’ll see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better every time.

"You have people that follow rock bands and they listen to the same songs over and over and over."

Trump's political rallies attract huge crowds across the US, and the outspoken politician believes his followers are "in love" with his core messages.

He said: "It's become a movement the likes of which almost no country has ever seen, but certainly this country has never seen anything like it.

"We started the rallies and we noticed there were certain groups of people that were just in love with what I was saying, but really in love with the country."

Trump is impressed by the loyalty and dedication of his supporters.

The businessman has even begun to recognise some of the regular attendees.

He explained: "I said, ‘Weren’t they here last week? Weren’t they here last week? Weren’t they here last week?', and all of a sudden you began to realise that literally every rally - I think every rally - they attend and they have a lot of fun.

"But I think more than anything else they love the country, they have incredible spirit, we love ‘em, we take care of 'em, we help 'em get in the front row, frankly.

"After about the 20th rally we said, 'Why should they be waiting all the time?' "But we actually said, ‘You could come a little bit later'; they like to get there three, four days early.

"They'll pitch a tent, they’ll wait, they’ll listen to the great music and it becomes an event, it becomes a little like before a football game."

