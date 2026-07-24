Trump says Xi will visit US on Sept 24

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (July 23) that he will discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits the United States on Sept 24.

Xi's visit comes after the pair met during Trump's trip to China earlier this year. While in Beijing, Trump invited the Chinese leader to the White House.

"President Xi is coming over on Sept 24, and we talked about it (artificial intelligence) when I was over in Beijing, and we'll be talking about it again," Trump said.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the need to identify areas of co-operation to lay the ‌groundwork for a "very positive visit".

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