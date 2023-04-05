Donald Trump slams criminal charges, insists the 'only crime' he has committed is to 'fearlessly defend our nation'

Donald Trump insisted the "only crime" he has committed is to "fearlessly defend our nation" and blasted the judge presiding over his legal case in an inflammatory speech on Tuesday (April 4) night.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records earlier in the day and then flew back from New York - where prosecutors had accused him of orchestrating payments to cover up claims of affairs before the 2016 election - to his home in Florida, where he defied a request from Judge Juan Merchan not to "make statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest".

In a prime-time address from his Mar-a-Lago estate to address supporters of his 2024 reelection bid, the 76-year-old former 'Apprentice' star said: "I never thought anything like this could happen in America."

"I never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

Trump blasted the judge - whose daughter Loren is a partner at a digital campaign strategy agency that worked for current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

He claimed: "I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris."

He also criticised Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, insisting he had "no case" to bring against him for allegedly violating election laws.

He ranted: "[He is a] local failed district attorney charging a former president of the United States for the first time in history on a basis that every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case."

"There's no case. They kept saying there's no case. Virtually everyone. But it's far worse than that because he knew there was no case."

"The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of Grand Jury information for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum he should resign."

The politician also touched on other allegations made against him, including an investigation into alleged attempts to interfere in the election in Georgia.

He said: "In the wings they've got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call."

Trump branded special counsel Jack Smith a "lunatic" and slammed the investigation of his mishandling of classified materials at his Florida estate.

He moaned: "They're looking at me through the Espionage Act of 1917, where the penalty is death."

"Our justice system has become lawless. They're using it now - in addition to everything else - to win elections."

During the hearing, Judge Merchan ordered both sides to calm down after prosecutors complained about Trump's recent social media posts, including one of him holding a baseball bat against the head of the top prosecutor in the case.

The judge told the court: "I'd encourage counsel for both sides to speak to your witnesses, defence counsel speak to your client and remind them to please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence and civil unrest.

"Refrain from engaging in conduct which has the potential to incite violence or create civil unrest."

"Don't engage in words or conduct which could jeopardise the rule of law as it applies to these proceedings in this courtroom."

Even though Trump avoided being handcuffed for his formal arrest, he was fingerprinted as part of his appearance at the Manhattan court.

He did not have to pay bail in order to be released.

His next court appearance is set for Dec 4.

