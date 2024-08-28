Donald Trump's edge over Kamala Harris slips on economy, crime, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's advantage over Kamala Harris on the economy and crime is eroding among US voters, a sign the Democratic vice-president's campaign is gathering momentum ahead of the Nov 5 presidential election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day poll, conducted Aug 23-25, showed Republican former president Trump's approach to the economy and employment was preferred by 43 per cent of registered voters compared to 40 per cent who preferred Harris' approach.

The 3 percentage point difference was too small to be significant given the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. A prior Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July showed Trump with an 11-point advantage on the economy.

On crime and corruption, Harris and Trump were tied with 40 per cent support for each, showing more movement towards Harris, who trailed Trump by five points in the July poll.

Recent national polls have shown Harris building a small lead over Trump since she entered the race on July 21 following President Joe Biden's decision to fold his campaign. The Reuters/Ipsos poll from late July showed Harris up by 1 point, 43 per cent to 42 per cent.

It remains to be seen how the race will be affected by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's decision on Aug 23 to suspend his campaign. Kennedy, who had attracted the support of about eight per cent of voters in a July poll, subsequently endorsed Trump.

Trump's campaign speeches frequently criticise the Biden administration's management of the economy, as households continue to feel the sting of several years of high inflation. Harris has pledged to get prices under control through efforts like cracking down on "price gouging" by grocers.

The new poll showed the economy was the biggest issue for 26 per cent of registered voters, compared to 22 per cent who picked political extremism and threats to democracy and 13 per cent who picked immigration.

Voters picked Harris over Trump on the issue of extremism by 42 per cent to 36 per cent. Trump had an advantage on immigration policy, picked by 45 per cent of voters compared to Harris' 37 per cent.

Neither of the two candidates is broadly liked, with 59 per cent of voters saying they have an unfavourable view of Trump and 52 per cent saying the same of Harris. Harris was viewed favourably by 47 per cent of voters, compared to 39 per cent for Trump.

The poll gathered responses online from 1,028 adults nationwide, including 902 registered voters.

