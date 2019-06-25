Dozens hurt, town evacuated after Kazakh munitions depot blasts

Smoke rises from the site of blasts at a munitions depot near the town of Arys, Kazakhstan June 24, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video by Reuters June 24, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

ALMATY, Kazakhstan - The Kazakh government ordered the evacuation of a town of 44,000 on Monday after a series of blasts at a nearby munitions depot killed one person and injured dozens, the Central Asian nation's authorities said.

The blasts occurred at a military base near Arys in the former Soviet republic's southern Turkestan province, which houses a large Soviet-era storage facility for explosive munitions.

The cause of the fire which led to the explosions was unclear. Similar incidents in the area, in 2009, 2014 and 2015, were blamed on negligence and failure to observe safety regulations.

Videos posted by local residents showed frightened people staring at a giant cloud of smoke and dust rising from the site, accompanied by thunder-like noise of more munitions exploding.

Another video showed agitated soldiers screaming profanities as they run out of the military base in full gear, stepping on shattered glass.

They can be seen stopping two cars on a nearby highway and ordering the drivers to take away several civilian women they had escorted out of the facility. The soldiers drop to the ground as more explosions are heard.

Provincial governor Umirzak Shukeyev told a briefing that one person has been killed and 31 injured. The authorities warned locals against trying to return to the town because unexploded shells could turn its streets into minefields.

"The scale (of fires) is very large and this could go on for a few days," Shukeyev said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter he had ordered the government to ensure the safety of the local population and investigate the cause of the blasts.

Tokayev is heading to Arys himself, along with senior officials, his spokesman said.

More about

Kazakhstan Bombings/Explosions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Schoolgirl in Malaysia left with red welts on arms and legs after alleged caning by teacher
Video of Malaysian teacher scolded by parent for caning schoolgirl goes viral on social media

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most &amp; the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Where Are Teachers Paid the Most & the Least Compared to Other Professions in Asia?
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

SERVICES