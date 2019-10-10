Drinking more soda and juice tied to increased diabetes risk: Study

NEW YORK - People who increase their consumption of sodas, juices and other sweet drinks over time are more likely than those who don't to develop diabetes, a US study suggests.

Researchers examined over two decades of data from more than 192,000 men and women who worked in nursing or other healthcare jobs.

None of the participants had diabetes at the start of the study; by the end almost 12,000 people had developed the disease.

After accounting for how much people weighed and their overall eating patterns, researchers found that those who increased their total consumption of sugary drinks by a half serving a day over four years were 16% more likely to develop diabetes over the next four-year period.

With the same daily half-serving increase in artificially-sweetened drinks, the odds went up 18%.