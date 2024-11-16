Elon Musk efficiency panel seeks 'high IQ' staff, plans livestreams

WASHINGTON - Elon Musk's government efficiency panel wants "high IQ" employees and plans weekly livestreams, according to X posts about President-elect Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the US bureaucracy.

Trump named Mr Musk, the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla, and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the panel on Nov 12.

Their mission is to propose dramatic cuts to the federal workforce, regulations and spending.

Given the ambitious claims made by Mr Musk and Trump about the panel's ability to transform the US government, the group has received widespread publicity and interest in how it will operate.

Mr Ramaswamy said on X on Nov 15 that the weekly livestreams will begin soon. Before last week's presidential election, Mr Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Mr Musk spoke about government and American culture in live broadcasts on X, which is owned by Mr Musk.

The two on Nov 14 solicited resumes from "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting."

The appeal was posted on X by a new account for the efficiency panel.

In an evening speech on Nov 14 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that the body will issue individual reports on its work and "a big one" at the end, which is slated for July 4, 2026.

Mr Ramaswamy has spoken frequently about the parts of the US government where he sees a need for extensive change.

For example, he said on X on Nov 15 there is too much bureaucracy leading to less innovation and higher costs at the Food and Drug Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and "countless other 3-letter agencies."

It was not clear whether the panel would be an official government body or an outside advisory group. Federal commissions are required to hold public hearings.

Congress has power over the federal budget under the Constitution so any major spending cuts would need its approval.