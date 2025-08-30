Emergency crews complete work after mass Kyiv attack, 25 dead

Emergency crews on Friday (Aug 29) completed rescue operations in the aftermath of a Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as authorities revised the death toll up to 25.

The DSNS state emergency service posted photos on its Telegram channel of damaged sites in the capital during the attack, which occurred early on Thursday.

It said 22 of those killed, including four children, had been residents of an apartment building destroyed in the city's eastern Darnytskyi district.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 19 sites in six city districts and assistance extended to 312 residents, the DSNS said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the strike, which damaged the offices of the European Union and British Council, was the second-largest attack since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

