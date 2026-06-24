England and Ghana play to 0-0 draw at World Cup despite flurry-filled final minutes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - England dominated possession but came up empty on several late scoring opportunities in a 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday (June 23) at the World Cup.

Both teams won their opening matches, with Ghana beating Panama 1-0 and England defeating Croatia 4-2. Now both still have work to do in Group L before securing a spot in the knockout round.

England, which have not lost to an African country at the World Cup in nine meetings, outshot Ghana 19-1 but failed to capitalise on multiple chances in the closing minutes.

England lost to France in the quarterfinals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Ghana haven't made it to the knockout round since reaching the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Three Lions had a chance to take the lead in the 86th minute when Nico O'Reilly's header hit the crossbar. Harry Kane gathered the rebound but couldn't get enough on it with his left foot and shot high.

Ghana's best chance came in the 78th minute when Abdul Fatawu outfought England midfielder Eberechi Eze for the ball and raced down the sideline. He fed the ball to Prince Adu, but he was challenged from behind by Ezri Konsa before he could get off a shot. Adu wanted a foul but didn't get it.

In the first half, England had 60 per cent of the possession but only five attempts on goal, with Kane missing inside the box just before the end of the half.

Ghana picked up the pace in the second half, getting a chance in the 50th minute when Marvin Senaya got a touch in the box, but couldn't quite get much behind a header as it was blocked by the England defence.

England will play its final group match against Panama on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ghana will take on Panama on Saturday in Philadelphia.

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