England's Kane dodges Haaland comparisons, plays down Golden Boot race

MIAMI - Harry Kane refused to be drawn into comparisons with fellow striker Erling Haaland on Friday (July 10) as the England captain prepares for a World Cup quarter-final showdown with Norway that could go some way to deciding who wins the tournament's Golden Boot.

Kane trails the Norwegian striker by one goal in the race, with Haaland on seven. Both are chasing leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have scored eight goals each.

When asked who the better striker is, Kane -- who won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 -- diplomatically sidestepped the question.

"Impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we're completely different players almost. I know we're both senior strikers, but we play almost two different positions," Kane told reporters on Friday.

"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, but I can also play as maybe the out-and-out nine."

'He's a beast'

The 32-year-old was full of praise for his rival, however.

"Erling has been incredible. Physically, he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level and obviously his goal scoring record speaks for itself," Kane added.

"I respect him a lot as a player, as a fellow professional. Obviously, hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performances over these recent years speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player."

Despite the individual accolades within reach, Kane insists team success remains his priority.

"My main goal is to win the World Cup with England, not the Golden Boot," he said.

"But I also know I'm the goalscorer. I'm the number nine. So if I'm scoring goals, it's obviously going to help the team."

Kane set to equal rooney record

Kane will equal Wayne Rooney's record as England's most capped outfield player (120 appearances) when he faces Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday.

"Obviously, extremely proud to reach the same caps as 'Wazza', one of England's greatest ever players," Kane said.

"I don't like to look too far ahead into the future. I like to take maybe a month at a time or six weeks at a time, and kind of set myself small targets throughout the season.

"Obviously, this season has gone very well on that front, but important games to play still. So I think that's what keeps me kind of hungry."

England coach Thomas Tuchel was effusive in his praise for his captain.

"We speak about him in every match because he decides all the matches for us," Tuchel said.

"He's our leader, he leads by example. He's in the shape of his life and in the highest peak of his career. He has the mindset of a team player. He's ready to lead by example and to push everybody, always ready to take responsibility, always ready to perform and help us. It's a privilege to have him as captain, a privilege to be his coach."

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