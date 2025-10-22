Europe, Ukraine prepare new proposal to end Russia's war, diplomats say

PARIS/BRUSSELS — European nations are working with Ukraine on a new proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war along current battle lines, four European diplomats said, mainly incorporating ideas already under discussion while pressing to keep the US in a central role.

A senior European diplomat said the proposal included a reference to a peace board that would be chaired by US President Donald Trump and would oversee the implementation of the proposed plan.

"It's an effort by the national security advisers to keep the United States on board," the diplomat said.

European leaders called on Washington on Tuesday to hold firm in demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, with present battle lines to serve as the basis for any future talks.

The Russian government has long demanded that Ukraine agree to cede more territory before any ceasefire.

Some 35 allies of Ukraine will meet on Friday in London for a summit among countries willing to provide long-term support to Kyiv. There is also a possibility that Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

Three other diplomats also confirmed proposals were being prepared, with one saying the idea of a board was to model it on the US 20-point plan in Gaza.

Once both sides agree to a ceasefire, they would then engage in negotiations on territory but there would be no recognition of lands occupied by Russia as Russian, the senior diplomat said.

"It's an effort we also did in May, in August. Russia shows no signs of a changed position," said another European diplomat.

Asked whether this was a new push on old points, the diplomat said: "Somehow yes, with some more new elements," but gave no further details.

The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Bloomberg News first reported news of the work on a new proposal on Tuesday.

The senior diplomat said the ideas were broadly a reflection of previous proposals put forward by European powers.

Like in past proposals, there would be a return of all deported children to Ukraine and exchanges of prisoners.

It would also call for security guarantees for Ukraine, including ensuring Ukraine had the strongest military possible, as well as financial assistance for reconstruction and a roadmap to EU entry.

The senior diplomat said the proposal reiterated that EU sanctions against Russia would be lifted gradually in line with Russia meeting its commitments, but would also siphon off some of Russia's frozen assets to fund a portion of reparations payments to Ukraine.

"(That) would be a non-starter for Russia," the diplomat said.

[[nid:724259]]