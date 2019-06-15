Exhibit to hit Trump bobblehead shut down

SHANGHAI: A Shanghai technology fair exhibit that allowed visitors to clobber a bobble-head likeness of US President Donald Trump has been shut down for encouraging the "violent disrespect" of a public figure, organisers said yesterday.

The kiosk at this week's Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) was set up by Japanese tech company Soliton Systems as a "stress relief" station.

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a likeness of Mr Trump, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China.

The US Consumer Technology Association (CTA) - which stages the show each year - told AFP it issued a "warning" to Soliton Systems on Tuesday.