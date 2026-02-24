Award Banner
Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills 2, police say

(Photo for illustrative purposes only) A police officer and a suspect believed to have planted an explosive device were killed in an explosion outside a Moscow railway station on Feb 24, 2026.
PHOTO: Pexels
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 24, 2026 1:51 AM

An explosion outside a Moscow railway station killed two people early on Tuesday (Feb 24), including a police officer and a suspect believed to have planted an explosive device, Russian news agencies quoted police as saying.

Police, quoted by agencies, said investigators reviewed video footage showing a suspect approached a police car outside the Savyolovsky station in central Moscow and placed a device there.

Two other police officers were injured in the explosion. Police provided no explanation or motivation for the incident.

