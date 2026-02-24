Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills 2, police say
PHOTO: Pexels
An explosion outside a Moscow railway station killed two people early on Tuesday (Feb 24), including a police officer and a suspect believed to have planted an explosive device, Russian news agencies quoted police as saying.
Police, quoted by agencies, said investigators reviewed video footage showing a suspect approached a police car outside the Savyolovsky station in central Moscow and placed a device there.
Two other police officers were injured in the explosion. Police provided no explanation or motivation for the incident.
