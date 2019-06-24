FedEx misses delivery of Huawei package to US; China paper says retaliation threatened

FedEx Corp said on Sunday an operational error prevented a Huawei Technologies package from being delivered to the United States, just weeks after the US delivery company said an error led to the Chinese firm's packages being misdirected.

China's Global Times newspaper said in a tweet later the company is likely to be added to China's 'unreliable entities list' due to the incident, which occurred days before US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are due to meet in Japan to try to deescalate a trade war.

Trade tensions between the United States and China have extended beyond tariffs, particularly after Washington put Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans US firms from doing business with the company.

"The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error," FedEx told Reuters in an emailed statement. A company spokeswoman confirmed that the package was US bound but declined to say what it contained.

China threatened in late May to unveil its own unprecedented hit-list of "unreliable" foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies.

China did not single out any countries or companies, but said the list will apply to companies who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and "seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese companies, according to a report in state-run China National Radio.