Former Spain defender Capdevila asks Trump for help getting into the US for the World Cup final

MADRID - Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has asked US President Donald Trump for help getting into the United States to watch Spain face Argentina in Sunday's (July 19) World Cup final, after being denied authorisation to travel a decade after playing in an exhibition game in Iran.

In 2010, Capdevila helped Spain win its only men's World Cup title, starting in the final against the Netherlands, and he was a member of the team that won the 2008 European Championship.

But he is worried he will miss Sunday's final and addressed Trump in a post on X, saying his application for visa-free entry via the country's Electronic System for Travel Authorization ( Esta ) was denied. Visitors from select countries who want to enter the US without a visa apply via Esta

""I need help @realDonaldTrump!" Capdevila posted on X on Friday night, adding that his Esta application was denied.

Capdevila also sent a separate message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tagged the Spanish government's ministry of sport in his post.

The 48-year-old Capdevila wrote that he wants to be at the game in New Jersey "with all my 2010 teammates" to cheer on the current Spain squad.

Ten years ago, Capdevila was part of a Spanish La Liga legends exhibition team that faced a team of all-stars from Iran in Tehran.

The US State Department allows travellers from "visa waiver" countries to enter with an Esta. The programme's rules specify instances in which travellers are not eligible for ESTA - one of which being if they've travelled to Iran after March 1, 2011 - and if so they "must obtain a visa prior to travelling to the United States."

The US Department of Homeland Security, which runs the visa waiver programme and Esta, has been asked for comment.

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