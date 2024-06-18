Free sunscreen as fans dodge heavy rain at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany — Wear sunscreen is the advice at Euro 2024 from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection in Germany, which is doing all it can to protect fans from the dangers of UV radiation, but for now most are seeking shelter from the rain.

For the massive number of fans flocking to 10 cities around Germany, sunscreen may not be top of their list when it comes to packing for the trip, but it is available free of charge.

Anyone arriving at the stadiums, or enjoying the atmosphere at the large fan zones in each host city, can help themselves to sunscreen from the dispensers.

At the Leipzig fan zone in Augustusplatz, which can accommodate up to 15,000 people, two mega umbrellas have been set up to offer protection from the sun and shelter from the rain.

Free drinking water is also available at fan zones and as well as watching matches on large screens the supporters can enjoy musical entertainment.

"UV radiation is a health risk that is often underestimated," said Inge Paulini, president of the Federal Office launching the Euro 2024 UV Safe campaign.

"There is a simple rule for good personal UV protection: avoid, cover up, use sun cream."

In addition to high protection sunscreen, the Federal Office also provides information on the current UV index, which shows fans the intensity of the sun's radiation in their area. So far, there has been little demand for that service.

