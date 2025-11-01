French lawmakers reject wealth tax on ultra-rich

PARIS - French lawmakers shot down proposals to levy a wealth tax on the ultra-rich demanded by the Left and on Friday (Oct 31) backed instead a diluted government plan to tax assets kept in holding companies.

Eager to calm Socialist lawmakers furious over the rejection of the wealth tax, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the government would not oppose lifting a freeze on pensions and welfare benefits in his 2026 budget.

The Socialists, who last week had threatened to topple the government if billionaires were not forced to pay more, said Lecornu's concession on pensions and welfare benefits was a first step in the right direction but more was needed.

The vote underscored deep divisions in France's raucous parliament over how to tax the wealthiest citizens, as lawmakers debate Lecornu's belt-tightening budget.

Potential votes of no confidence

Centrist, conservative and far-right lawmakers formed a majority against multiple proposals from left-wing parties, including a two per cent tax on wealth of more than 100 million euros (S$150 million) - a measure promoted by French economist Gabriel Zucman, who says it could generate 15 billion to 20 billion euros annually.

Lecornu, who lacks a parliamentary majority, is reliant on Socialist support to pass the budget and survive potential votes of no confidence.

"If the copy remains as it is today, I solemnly say that there will be no positive vote and there will even be a vote against from the Socialists, meaning that this budget will not be able to pass," Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said.

"What we want is that the French don't have to pay the tax that billionaires don't want to pay," he added.

Lecornu responded that the Constitutional Court would strike down the Zucman tax and said the government was open to scrapping its plans to freeze pensions and welfare benefits, which otherwise would not have been adjusted next year for inflation.

Zucman argues that his tax, hugely popular in polls, would ensure the ultra-rich pay at least as much, proportionally, as average earners.

Lecornu wary of tax impact

Wary that such a broad tax could hurt French firms, deter investment and destroy jobs, Lecornu has proposed instead a two per cent levy on assets in holding companies not used for business purposes.

Lawmakers backed a watered-down version of the tax, which was originally expected to raise up to one billion euros by targeting personal assets held in some 4,000 holding companies that serve no economic purpose other than to reduce their owners' tax bill.

"Our aim is not to achieve tax justice at the expense of the economy," Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin told lawmakers during the debate, warning the Zucman tax could trigger an exodus of France's wealthiest taxpayers.

The final shape of the tax could still change when the budget bill reaches the Senate in the coming weeks, though the lower house will have the final say.

The legislation will also face scrutiny from the Constitutional Court, which has previously struck down tax laws it deemed confiscatory.

