G7 defence ministers back Ukraine's 'irreversible path' to Nato membership

NAPLES, Italy - Defence Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies support Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership," they said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 19).

"We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term," in its conflict with Russia, the G7 ministers said after their meeting in the Italian city of Naples.

Italy holds the 2024 chair of the group which also includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan. Representatives of the European Union, Nato and the Ukrainian defence minister also joined the talks in Naples.

ALSO READ: G7 finance summit kicks off seeking unity on Ukraine, China