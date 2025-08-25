German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany

BERLIN — Russian President Vladimir Putin should be aware that Germany's support for Ukraine is not waning, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Monday (Aug 25) upon arriving in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

"Putin should have no illusions that Germany's support for Ukraine could crumble," said Klingbeil, leader of the Social Democratic Party that is the junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz' conservative-led coalition government.

"On the contrary: We remain Ukraine's second-largest supporter worldwide and the largest in Europe," said Klingbeil. "Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany."

Klingbeil urged Putin to demonstrate an interest in a peace process in Europe's deadliest war in 80 years that broke out in February 2022.

US President Donald Trump has pressed for a quick end to the war, but Kyiv and its allies are concerned he could seek to force an agreement on Russia's terms.

Klingbeil said Ukraine needed to be involved in the talks and there needed to be a ceasefire and reliable security guarantees for a lasting peace.

"To this end, we are coordinating closely internationally," he said.

Among options presented this week for security for Ukraine after a possible peace deal, both French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported troop deployments as part of a coalition of the willing.

Merz has also signalled openness to Germany's participation but would face a backlash both from within and outside his political spectrum on the matter.

According to Klingbeil's ministry, the German government has supported Ukraine with 50.5 billion euros (S$75.7 billion) since the war started.

[[nid:721720]]