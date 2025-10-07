German foreign minister says first phase of Trump's Gaza plan achievable by next week

TEL AVIV — German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday (Oct 6) that the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plans to halt the war in Gaza must be achieved by the start of next week at the latest but added that all the other issues would need time.

The first phase aims at a ceasefire, release of hostages and prisoners, restraint in the military conflict and bringing in supplies to Gaza — all of which are feasible, said Wadephul.

"All other issues are very complicated and, indeed, that is why they also need time," said Wadephul at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

"We must not abandon all diplomatic efforts, but I would like to focus now on taking this first decisive step together."

