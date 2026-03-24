German president warns Trump's return marks profound rupture in transatlantic ties

BERLIN — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the start of US President Donald Trump's second term marked a rupture in German foreign relations that was as profound as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and required Germany to seek more independence.

"Just as I believe there will be no going back in relations with Russia before February 24, 2022, so too do I believe there will be no going back in transatlantic relations before January 20, 2025," said Steinmeier, according to prepared remarks.

Germany had to take the lessons it learnt in extricating itself from "excessive dependencies" on Russia and apply them to the United States, particularly in defence and technology, he was due to say at a foreign office event in Berlin on Tuesday (March 24).

As president, Steinmeier's role is largely ceremonial, influencing society through his role as state representative.

Germany has placed an emphasis on creating alternatives to US-dominated technology as concerns grow over US access.

"We know that this technological lead means not only foreign policy power, but also the power to influence our domestic politics through digital platforms and social media," said Steinmeier.

The spat between the Pentagon and Anthropic over safety guardrails surrounding the latter's artificial intelligence could be a wake-up call, or even an opportunity, for Europe, he added.

"Europe as a technology hub has talent, markets, opportunities and, importantly, ethical standards. We should build on these," he said.

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