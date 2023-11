Global leaders react to Milei's Argentina victory

The following are reactions from global leaders, including current and former heads of state, to the election of libertarian economist and former TV pundit Javier Milei in Argentina's presidential runoff on Sunday (Nov 19).

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez

"I am a man of democracy, and I value nothing more than the popular verdict. I trust that tomorrow we can start working with Javier Milei to guarantee an orderly transition."

Former Argentina President Maurico Macri

"I congratulate Javier Milei for bravely representing the will to advance and prosper that lives in the hearts of Argentines. He knew how to listen to the voice of young people and the fatigue of millions of neglected and impoverished people."

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan

"I congratulate Javier Milei on his election as president of Argentina and to the people of Argentina for holding free and fair elections. We look forward to building on our strong bilateral relationship based on our shared commitment to human rights, democratic values, and transparency."

Former US President Donald Trump

"Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for president of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"

Inter-American development bank president Ilan Goldfajn

"Congratulations Javier Milei, president-elect of Argentina. At the IDB, we are ready to continue our collaboration with the country and promote sustainable and inclusive economic development for the benefit of its citizens."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

"Democracy is the voice of the people, and it must always be respected. My congratulations to Argentine institutions for conducting the electoral process and to the Argentine people who participated on election day in an orderly and peaceful manner. I wish the new government good luck and success."

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena

"I congratulate Javier Milei for his victory and I offer Paraguay's cordial and brotherly hand to strengthen relations between our countries."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

"The extreme right has won in Argentina. It is the decision of its society. Sad for Latin America and we'll see..."

"The relationships between Colombia and Argentina, the bonds between their communities are maintained in mutual respect. I congratulate Milei."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

"I salute Javier Milei for his victory and Sergio Massa for his worthy recognition of defeat. I wish the Argentine people the best and know that they will always have our respect and support. As president of Chile, I will work tirelessly to keep our sister nations united and collaborating for the well-being of all."

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou

"I salute President-elect Javier Milei. We have much to work on together and improve our bilateral relations."

Peru's President Dina Boluarte's office

"Peru expresses its warm congratulations to Javier Milei for his election as president of the Argentine Republic. Wishing him the greatest success in his administration, Peru renews its commitment to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite our countries."

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

"Congratulations to the Argentine people for Javier Milei's victory. Hope will shine again in South America. May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress and freedom come back to all of us."

Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov, per Russia's RIA state news agency

"We hope that the course towards commitment to multipolarity, independent foreign policy and a firm defense of national interests will be further developed. We are confident that this will be facilitated by Argentina’s accession to BRICS, which will open up new horizons and opportunities for it."

