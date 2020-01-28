Gone in 12 seconds: Non-league football player sees red after bizarre 'double foul'

Garforth Town's Alex Low (right) was shown three cards at once by the referee as he was sent off for committing two rash fouls within 12 seconds in the same passage of play.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter/GARFORTHTOWNAFC
Reuters

LONDON - A non-league footballer suffered the ignominy of being shown three cards at once by the referee as he was sent off for committing two rash fouls within 12 seconds in the same passage of play.

Garforth Town's Alex Low made a late tackle on one of the Bridlington Town players to foil a counter-attack in a Northern Counties East Football League match on Saturday.

The referee played the advantage as Bridlington players charged forward, only for Low to make another poorly-timed lunge - this time well inside his own half.

After the referee blew his whistle for a free kick, he brandished two yellow cards at Low before adding a red.

For his part, Low had no complaints as he jogged off the pitch.

The club's Twitter account shared the video of the incident and wrote: "Here's something you don't see every day... The ref gives Garforth's Alex Low three cards at once."

The video attracted thousands of viewers after Garforth secured a 1-1 draw at the weekend, with former Premier League official Bobby Madley praising the referee for the way he dealt with the situation.

"This is excellent refereeing! Always a risk to play advantage on a yellow card, especially on edge of area like that but this is very well managed with really good awareness," he tweeted.

More about
football England football team Sports EPL (English Premier League)

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES