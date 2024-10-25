Greece investigates nightclub owners suspected of laundering Catholic Church money

Award Banner
Greek authorities have frozen the bank accounts and assets of five cafe and nightclub owners on suspicion of laundering Catholic church money supplied by two church officials.
ATHENS — Greek authorities have frozen the bank accounts and assets of five cafe and nightclub owners on suspicion of laundering Catholic church money supplied by two church officials, a senior Greek official and local media said on Thursday (Oct 24).

During a months-long investigation, the country's anti-money-laundering authority found that more than 3 million euros (S$4.3 million) were directed from the funds of the Catholic Church in Greece to five bank accounts, a source with knowledge of the probe told Reuters.

The authority's findings have been forwarded to a prosecutor who is expected to open its own investigation, the Athens News Agency said. The two church officials are suspected of embezzlement and the most recent suspicious money transfer was a few days ago, it said.

The businessmen are active in the southern Peloponnese area.

The Holy Synod of the Catholic Church of Greece said in a statement on Thursday that it has not been officially informed about the issue by Greek authorities and will comment on the case once it is informed.

